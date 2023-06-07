BAR Technologies Sees 15% Bunker Saving from Wind Power and Optimised Hull

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies expect to see fuel savings of as much as 10 mt/day on a North America to Rotterdam round trip. Image Credit: BAR Technologies

UK-based consultancy BAR Technologies and naval architects Delta Marin are working together in an Aframax tanker design with lower fuel emissions.

The companies expect to see fuel savings of as much as 10 mt/day on a North America to Rotterdam round trip, BAR said in a statement on its website this week.

The design uses a wind propulsion system from WindWings in combination with a hull designed specifically to maximise wind power.

"Wind is the free fuel, and it is the gauntlet laid down in front of innovators like ourselves to work out how we can displace fossil fuels with wind power," John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said in the statement.

"It has been a privilege to partner with the best shipyards to retrofit WindWings, and we are especially excited to partner with the best ocean-going naval architects for big ship design in Deltamarin and that the Aframax/LRII is the first of many announcements."