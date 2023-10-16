Bunker Supplier The Hawks Gains $15 Million Credit Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A portion of the facility was used to facilitate the acquisition of the 2007-built 15,000 DWT oil and chemical tanker Bro Developer. Image Credit: The Hawks

Bunker supplier and trading firm The Hawks has secured a new $15 million credit facility, part of which the company has used to acquire a new delivery vessel.

Independent finance and capital structuring company RCP Finance arranged the deal with a leading Asian lender for the bunker firm, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

A portion of the facility was used to facilitate the acquisition of the 2007-built 15,000 DWT oil and chemical tanker Bro Developer.

"This vessel, formerly owned by Maersk, one of the world's largest logistics businesses, marks a significant expansion for The Hawks, allowing the company to enhance its capabilities and strengthen its position in the oil distribution industry – both in the Maldives and throughout the Indian Ocean," RCP Finance said in the statement.

The Hawks was founded in 2007 as a fuel distributor in the Maldives. The company is a physical bunker supplier in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, and in March opened an office in Dubai both for international trading and to support its physical operations. The firm also has an office in Singapore.