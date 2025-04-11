BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have dropped precipitously overall this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in six consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $518/mt on Thursday, having reached its lowest level since August 2021 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $454/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $698/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $2.15/bl to $63.33/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $10/mt to $486/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1/mt to $442.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8/mt to $480.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $1.50/mt to $456/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.31/bl from the previous session's close at $63.64/bl as of 6:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.