BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with about two years of experience. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its physical trading team in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with about two years of experience in sales, trading, shipping, logistics or another commercial role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and manage customer and supplier relationships.

Negotiate prices and commercial agreements.

Execute daily bunker trading activities.

Coordinate deliveries with internal and external stakeholders.

Identify new business opportunities and grow your trading portfolio.

Collaborate closely with colleagues across Monjasa's global network.

For more information, click here.