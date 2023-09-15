Pricing Platform ENGINE Launches New Bunker Trading Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ENGINE, a bunker pricing and news platform originally part of Navig8 Group before being spun off iinto its own entity, has launched a marine fuels trading firm.

ENGINE X will trade bunkers worldwide from offices in Dubai and Singapore, and plans to open further locations in London, Houston and Athens next year, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

While the new trading firm ENGINE X will remain a separate entity to ENGINE, a company source told Ship & Bunker, ENGINE X "builds on the data on the ENGINE platform."

Sid Mishra, formerly bunker trading account manager in Singapore for Integr8, has been appointed the new company's supply manager.

“Introducing the human aspect of trading was the natural progression for ENGINE,” he said.

"With its extensive knowledge base and real-time data, ENGINE X will be strategically placed to assist its customers with all their present and future energy needs.