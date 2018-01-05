TMS Cardiff Gas Places Order for Dual-Fuel LNG Carrier

TMS Cardiff Gas has ordered a new LNG carrier with dual-fuel propulsion.

Image Credit: TMS Cardiff Gas

TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd. (TMS Cardiff Gas) Thursday announced that it has signed a contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries of Korea (HHI) for the construction of one 174,000 cubic metre (cbm) liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with dual-fuel propulsion.

"We are delighted to secure a new long-term time charter with TOTAL, one of the leading global energy companies. TOTAL is an important customer for TMS Cardiff Gas and we look forward to providing them with first class LNG shipping services as they continue to expand their LNG activities," said Christos Economou, Founder of TMS Cardiff Gas.

Upon delivery, which is scheduled for 2020, the vessel will enter into a seven year time charter contract with TOTAL Gas & Power Chartering, Limited.

The contract also includes an option for a second vessel.