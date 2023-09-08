BUNKER JOBS: StormGeo Seeks Global Head of Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based at any of StormGeo's offices worldwide. Image Credit: StormGeo

Vessel and bunker optimisation firm StormGeo is seeking to hire a head of global bunker sales.

The company is looking for candidates with a wealth of expertise in bunker management and understanding of shipping companies' KPIs, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The role could be based at any of StormGeo's offices worldwide.

Christian Plum, head of bunker product at StormGeo, set out the firm's vision for its new Bunker Management product in a recent interview with Ship & Bunker.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Be the guiding force behind our Bunker offering, leading internal meetings and setting the stage for success

Cultivate promising leads within the shipping industry, working hand-in-hand with our global sales team to meet and exceed targets

Showcase StormGeo's innovative solutions in client meetings, with a focus on optimizing bunker planning and procurement

Share your discoveries and recommend improvements, whether it's in a compelling report or during face-to-face client interactions and workshops

Collaborate seamlessly with our fellow sales experts across StormGeo, exploring opportunities to cross-sell and upsell our solutions

Dive deep into understanding our clients' needs and influencing product customization by collaborating closely with our developers

Take the reins in managing client projects, including providing training to new customers and coordinating with our Operations delivery teams for project setup

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.