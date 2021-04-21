World News
Knud E Hansen Reveals New LNG Bunker Vessel Design
The vessel will consume its own boil-off gas, with excess energy stored in the batteries. Image Credit: Knud E Hansen
Engineering company Knud E Hansen has revealed a new design for LNG bunker delivery vessels with increased energy efficiency.
The company's X-Gas Project has developed a range of designs of medium-size bunker tankers, the company said in a statement on its website this week.
"The design features a novel and extremely fuel-efficient diesel electric power and propulsion plant consisting of one of the most fuel efficient dual-fuel 4-stroke engines available," the company said.
"Integrated with the propulsion plant is an Energy Storage System (ESS) with a lithium-ion battery bank that allows for engine load optimization with reduced methane slip.
"The batteries also provide all of the power required during cargo transfer, resulting in no emissions or exhaust in way of the ship being bunkered, an especially important feature for passenger vessels."
The vessel will consume its own boil-off gas, with excess energy stored in the batteries. The ship can also deliver containers loaded with fuel or charged batteries to other ships.
Also in the News
Wärtsilä Scrubber Installations Hit Record High Last Year Despite Narrow Sulfur Spread
Installations had been expected to slow significantly after the crude collapse a year ago delivered a much narrower price spread between HSFO and VLSFO, a key measure of the savings to be made by investing in the technology.
Read in Full
Suez Canal Traffic to Resume Within Hours After Refloating of Ever Given
A backlog of at least 369 ships waiting to traverse the canal will now need to be cleared, while others will need to wait longer for shipments that have now been rerouted on a longer journey around Africa to avoid Suez.
Read in Full