BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose strongly over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $682/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since September 14. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $9/mt to $592/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8/mt to $1,013.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.09/bl to $94.34/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4/mt to $674/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $3.50/mt to $636.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1.50/mt to $665/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $672/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.00/bl at $93.34/bl as of 9:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.53/mt fall in bunker prices.