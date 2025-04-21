BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $529.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since April 7.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $464/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $717/mt.

Trading in ICE Brent crude futures was closed on Friday for the Good Friday public holiday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $12.50/mt to $465.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $498.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $474/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.92/bl from the April 17 close at $67.04/bl as of 7:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.93/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.