BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday April 21, 2025

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $529.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since April 7.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $464/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $717/mt.

Trading in ICE Brent crude futures was closed on Friday for the Good Friday public holiday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $12.50/mt to $465.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $498.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $474/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.92/bl from the April 17 close at $67.04/bl as of 7:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.93/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

