BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $661.50/mt on Thursday, paring the previous session's $5/mt decline. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $511.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $882/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.64/bl to $83.67/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $640.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $1.50/mt to $580/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $9/mt to $633.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $639/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $83.26/bl as of 7:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt fall in bunker prices.