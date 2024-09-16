Bunker Firm Shipergy Appoints Director of Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new director has worked for Shipergy since June 2022. Image Credit: Panagiotis Doganis / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading and procurement firm Shipergy has appointed its first director of operations.

Greece-based Panagiotis Doganis has taken on the role of director of operations at Shipergy as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Doganis has worked for Shipergy since June 2022, starting out as an associate bunker buyer and then becoming procurement product lead.

He had earlier worked for the Signal Group from 2018 to 2022. The group is the parent company of Shipergy.

Shipergy formally launched in June 2022, starting by covering the bunker requirements of the Signal Maritime pools before rolling out the service to third parties.