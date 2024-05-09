BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have slumped over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a second consecutive session to the lowest level in almost 15 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $639/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since January 23. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $4/mt to $533.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $4/mt to $821.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.42/bl to $83.58/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7/mt to $621/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $2.50/mt to $566.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5.50/mt to $621/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $589.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $83.84/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt rise in bunker prices.