Eastern Pacific Shipping Container Ship Attacked by Drone in Indian Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 15,264 TEU boxship CMA CGM Symi was targeted by a Shahed-136 drone in international waters in the Indian Ocean on Friday. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship owned by Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping has been targeted with a suspected drone attack in the Indian Ocean.

The 15,264 TEU boxship CMA CGM Symi was targeted by a Shahed-136 drone in international waters in the Indian Ocean on Friday, news agency AP reported on Saturday, citing comments from a US defence official.

The ship was damaged when the drone exploded, but none of its crew were reportedly injured.

Eastern Pacific Shipping is controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. The reason for the attack has yet to be clarified, but threats to Israeli-linked shipping have been made since the outbreak of conflict in Gaza in recent weeks.