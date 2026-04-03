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Hafnia Orders Eight Fuel-Efficient Tankers for $405 Million
The contract is worth $405 million. Image Credit: Hafnia
Tanker shipping company Hafnia has ordered eight medium-range (MR) tankers with fuel-efficient designs.
The firm signed the shipbuilding contract with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, it said in a press release published on its website on Friday.
The total purchase price is about $405 million.
All eight vessels are expected to be delivered between the third quarter of 2028 and the second quarter of 2029.
“This program secures early-delivery positions at a leading yard and builds on proven, fuel-efficient designs, Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, said.
“With a continued focus on fuel efficiency, these vessels support our pathway towards improved decarbonization while enhancing both our customer offering and long-term competitiveness.”