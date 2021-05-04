BUNKER JOBS: Lomar Shipping Seeks Lubricant Purchaser

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Lomar's procurement team. Image Credit: Lomar Shipping

Lomar Shipping is seeking to hire a lubricant purchaser for its procurement team.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience, preferably in the shipping industry and with knowledge of bunkers, lubricants or chemicals, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Receiving enquiries and ensuring that all necessary information is collected. Interpreting the order and seeking technical advice where appropriate

Liaising with the vessel, the vessel agents, and appointed suppliers to expedite deliveries as appropriate. Check and review the order to ensure the optimum supply quantities and pricing arrangements at all times. Providing delivery instructions and advice as appropriate

Invoice matching with order and delivery receipt received from suppliers for timely payment

Actively monitoring and identifying uneconomical supply situations that will negatively impact the vessel's running costs and pro-actively recommend solutions before the expense is incurred

Resolving any order related problems including redirection of orders or change of products as appropriate

Building and maintaining high level relationships with key suppliers in order to maintain and build own knowledge and awareness of the Marine lubricants market

Assist with specific projects designed to optimise performance and/or improve process efficiency and effectiveness

To apply for the role, send a CV to careers@lomarshipping.com.