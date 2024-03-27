BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Trader Roles Open Worldwide at Sonan Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire multiple bunker traders and junior traders in London, Greece, Oslo, Dubai, Singapore and Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and three to five years of experience in bunkering, shipping, logistics or sales and marketing, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"To support our further expansion, we are looking for bunker traders and junior traders in all our office locations to develop and expand our business worldwide," the company said in the post.

"We have an exciting opportunity for you to join, one of the best teams in the bunker industry and we offer you a role in our company where you can grow both personally and professionally."

