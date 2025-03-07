BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined throughout this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $555.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since September 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $1/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $5/mt to $752.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.16/bl to $69.46/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $507/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6/mt to $500.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3.50/mt to $517.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $11/mt to $515/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.77/bl from the previous session's close at $70.23/bl as of 9:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.80/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.