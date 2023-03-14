BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances For First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have almost erased this year's gains. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global VLSFO prices rising for the first in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $633.50/mt on Monday, climbing for the first day since March 7. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $474/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $8/mt to $903.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.01/bl to $80.77/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $596.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $4.50/mt to $568/mt, at Fujairah they decllined by $5/mt to $595/mt and at Houston they were little changed at $607/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.35/bl at $79.42/bl as of 8:59 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $10.17/mt fall in bunker prices.