BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $686/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since September 28. The G20-HSFO Index gained $1.50/mt to $562/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $11.50/mt to $958.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.88/bl to $92.38/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $680.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3/mt to $622.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $668.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1.50/mt to $634.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.90/bl at $93.28/bl as of 7:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.78/mt rise in bunker prices.