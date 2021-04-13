Norway's Hagland Shipping Orders Two Battery-Powered Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2023. Image Credit: Hagland Shipping

Norway's Hagland Shipping has ordered two new bulkers capable of running on battery power.

The two new 5,000 DWT self-discharging bulk carriers will replace older vessels with conventional propulsion systems, and will be able to produce zero emissions while at harbour, Hagland said in a statement on its website last week.

The company is expecting overall CO2 emissions reduction of 30% for the new ships compared to its existing fleet.

"The investment in these newbuilds is a major step forward for the company and the transition to low and zero emission vessels within our segment," the company said in the statement.

"The new vessels represent the start of a renewal of the fleet that is also necessary in order to reach the ambitious climate goals set by the shipping industry."

The ships are due for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2023, and the company has the option to take on two additional vessels.