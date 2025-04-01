BAR Technologies Sees Growing Interest for Wind-Assisted Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm says it is fully prepared to cater to the growing demand for wind-assisted propulsion systems. Image Credit: BAR Technologies

UK-based maritime tech firm BAR Technologies has experienced a sharp rise in inquiries from shipowners looking to integrate wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) over the past year.

John Cooper, CEO of Bar Technologies, speaking at a panel during the Singapore Maritime Week, highlighted that the demand for WAPS is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Bar Technologies claims that its rigid sail technology can save an average of 1.5 mt of bunker fuel and reduce CO2 emissions by 4.6 mt per sail on typical global routes.

"There's no doubt wind has reached its tipping point, and more and more owners are coming to us, coming to the industry, to talk about our products and talk about how we can do our best to help them in decarbonisation," Cooper said.

Bhuvnesh Dogra, head of technical at Union Maritime, also spoke at the panel and expressed confidence that WAPS provides the most effective solution for efficient and cost-effective shipping.

"As owners, we have examined various technologies and means to control emissions.

"After looking at the various technologies, we came to the conclusion that [BAR Technologies'] WindWings is one of the technologies which is going to take us very quickly towards succeeding in carbon reduction," he said.

Cooper also addressed concerns about whether WAPS supply will meet growing demand.

"There will be a surge in demand for the equipment, which we can see from our inquiry levels.

"But we are ready. We have a tie-up with China Merchants Energy Tech in China and their production line has plenty of capacity in place," Cooper explained.

He dismissed concerns about supply limitations, stating that Chinese shipyards could produce 100 units per year.

Additionally, he assured that Bar Technologies provides a performance guarantee for its wind sails.

"I want our clients to have a performance guarantee. We know exactly what the thrust of the wings will be.

There's no risk for us and there's no performance risk to our clients," Cooper said.