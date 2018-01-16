DNV GL Joint Project to Test Biodegradable Lubricants

The JDP will test the potential influence of EALs on failures in stern tube bearings. Image Credit: DNV GL

DNV GL today announced the launch of a new joint development project (JDP) with the Swedish Club, Norwegian Hull Club, Gard, and Skuld, which is intended to test the potential influence of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) on failures in stern tube bearings.

Under the JDP, DNV GL will oversee laboratory testing of EALs by Leonardo Testing Services Ltd. at the University of Sheffield (UoS), UK.

"Very few studies have been conducted to compare the lubrication performance of EALs with that of traditional mineral oils in stern tube applications," said Øystein Åsheim Alnes, Principal Engineer at DNV GL.

"With this new study we hope to gain a better understanding of factors influencing the lubrication performance of EALs."

Testing under the JDP will examine various aspects, including hydrodynamic oil film formation, oil film thickness under varying loads and temperatures, and potential shear thinning effects at high shear rates.

"DNV GL supports solutions that can reduce the environmental impact of the maritime industry. Our aim in this study is to undertake a first-hand assessment of the performance of EALs in order to guide the further development of the DNV GL Rules," said Alnes.

The first phase of testing is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2018, with the results scheduled for publication later this year.