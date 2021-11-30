Norway's Høglund to Supply Hybrid Battery System for Two Asphalt Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are under construction in China. File Image / Pixabay

Norwegian engineering company Høglund is set to supply hybrid battery systems for two new asphalt carriers.

The company will supply hybrid electric systems for two asphalt carriers under construction at the Wuhu shipyard in China, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ships will be owned by Continental Bitumen and operated by Tipco Asphalt.

"Investing in this new generation of carriers is a critical step for us that highlights our commitment to future-proof our fleet and improve the environmental and efficiency credentials of our vessels," Oscar Olav Palacios, fleet manager at Tipco Asphalt, said in the statement.

"By working with Høglund and drawing on their track record of automation and power management systems expertise, we will bolster the energy efficiency and sustainability credentials of our asphalt carriers and substantially increase the flexibility of our operations.

"With an outlook to optimise our fuel efficiency and operational flexibility, we are certain that Høglund's fully advanced integrated hybrid, automation and digital solutions will be hugely beneficial to our CSR strategy and will reinforce our vision to continuously contribute to the industry's sustainable development."