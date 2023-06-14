BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices declining for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $585/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the lowest level since June 2. The G20-HSFO Index gained $1/mt to $480.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $6/mt to $764/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $2.45/bl to $74.29/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $570/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $4/mt to $530/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $558/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $14/mt to $542/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.60/bl at $74.89/bl as of 9:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt rise in bunker prices.