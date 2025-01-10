Island Petroleum Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cyprus-based Elena Christodoulidou has been appointed to the role of chief commercial officer of Island Petroleum as of this month. Image Credit: Elena Christodoulidou / LinkedIn

Island Petroleum, the physical bunker supply arm of Island Oil, has appointed a new chief commercial officer.

Cyprus-based Elena Christodoulidou has been appointed to the role of chief commercial officer of Island Petroleum as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Christodoulidou has worked for Island Oil since August 1999, starting out as a bunker trader. From August 2020 to this month she served as trading manager of Island Petroleum.

Limassol-based Island Oil was founded in 1992 and has physical supply operations in Cyprus, Romania and Israel, as well as trading desks in Piraeus, Singapore, London, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai, according to the company's website.