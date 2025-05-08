BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $518.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since April 30.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $4/mt to $449.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $3/mt to $695.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.03/bl to $61.12/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $501/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4/mt to $442/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $9/mt to $493/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $7.50/mt to $445/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.47/bl from the previous session's close at $61.59/bl as of 5:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.54/mt rise in bunker prices.