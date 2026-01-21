ZeroNorth Hires New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Andersen was also CEO of StormGeo from 2019 to 2023. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Maritime technology company ZeroNorth has replaced its CEO.

Current CEO Soren Meyer will step down from his role with the company and be replaced by Soren Andersen, until now CEO of Unimed Maritime Solutions, ZeroNorth said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Andersen was also CEO of StormGeo from 2019 to 2023.

"As ZeroNorth enters a new stage of growth, the Board of Directors, in collaboration with Soren Meyer, has determined that the company's evolving focus requires a new CEO profile," the company said in the statement.

"Accordingly, Soren Meyer will step down as CEO.

"Soren Andersen joins ZeroNorth following successful tenures as CEO of Unimed Maritime Solutions and StormGeo, both scale-up companies, with StormGeo being a maritime software and service company like ZeroNorth.

"At StormGeo, Soren Andersen secured profitable growth and established himself as a leader renowned for developing organisations and delivering results through his teams."