Hurtigruten Plans Battery-Powered Cruise Ship With Wind-Assisted Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to have the first vessel built to the new design by 2030. Image Credit: Hurtigruten

Norwegian shipping company Hurtigruten is planning to develop a zero-emission cruise ship equipped with both a battery system and wind-assisted propulsion.

The firm has developed the design with 11 other maritime partners and research institute SINTEF in the Sea Zero project.

The company plans to have the first vessel built to the new design by 2030, it said in a statement on its website this week.

"Hurtigruten Norway's future ships will be electric and equipped with batteries that charge in port," the company said in the statement.

"Combining 60-megawatt hour battery solutions with wind technology, the vessel is expected to feature numerous firsts and improved solutions that do not exist on cruise ships today, including retractable sails with solar panels, artificial intelligence maneuvering, contra-rotating propellers, and multiple retractable thrusters.

"Additional technologies include air lubrication, advanced hull coating, and proactive hull cleaning."