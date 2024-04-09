BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fifth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been advancing over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $677/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since November 6. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3/mt to $546/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3/mt to $904/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.79/bl to $90.38/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $2.50/mt to $650.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3/mt to $619/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2.50/mt to $649/mt, and at Houston they fell by $0.50/mt to $656.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $90.54/bl as of 6:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise in bunker prices.