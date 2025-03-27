BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 27, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $556.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since March 5.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $493/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $754.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.77/bl to $73.79/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports  followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $524.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $500/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1/mt to $520.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $532/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.76/bl from the previous session's close at $73.55/bl as of 8:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.72/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

