BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $556.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since March 5.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $493/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $754.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.77/bl to $73.79/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $524.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $500/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1/mt to $520.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $532/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.76/bl from the previous session's close at $73.55/bl as of 8:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.72/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.