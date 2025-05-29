BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing with crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $532/mt on Wednesday, having reached its lowest level since May 12 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $459.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $706/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.81/bl to $64.90/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $510/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $472.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $2/mt to $502/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $472/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.92/bl from the previous session's close at $65.82/bl as of 6:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.93/mt rise in bunker prices.