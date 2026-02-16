LNG-Fuelled PIL Boxship Makes Maiden Call at Saudi Red Sea Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pacific International Lines has marked the first Red Sea call of one of its LNG-fuelled vessels. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) LNG-fuelled container ship has made its maiden call at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Gateway Terminal.

The Kota Odyssey made its first entry into the Red Sea, the company said in a social media post on Friday.

“This call reflects the excellent collaboration and shared commitment between PIL and our partners towards cleaner and more efficient shipping,” PIL added.

The 8,200 TEU container ship was launched last year in Ghana. It is equipped with dual-fuel engines, capable of running on conventional marine fuels and LNG.

The company had taken delivery of a dual-fuel LNG container ship in October 2025, with several more on order.

Container shipping firms including A.P. Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have begun returning to Suez Canal transits as security threats in the Red Sea ease.