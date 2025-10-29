PIL Takes Delivery of Another LNG-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has another 12 dual-fuel LNG ships on order. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) has taken delivery of another dual-fuel LNG container ship.

The Kota Orkid is the fourth vessel in a series of 8,200 TEU ships, PIL said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

It will operate on PIL’s route between Asia and West Africa.

PIL has another 12 dual-fuel LNG container ships on order, with five 13,000 TEU ships and seven 9,000 TEU ships.

As more LNG-capable ships join the global fleet, the demand for LNG and cleaner LNG alternatives such as bio-LNG is expected to grow.

Advisory firm Lansdowne Moritz estimates global LNG bunker demand will reach around 4 million mt this year, driven largely by Asia.