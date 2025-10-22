Global LNG Bunker Demand Heads for 4 Million Mt in 2025 as Asian Market Share Grows

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore saw a total of 401,200 mt of LNG bunker sales in the first three quarters, up by 18.8% on the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Global demand for LNG as a bunker fuel is heading for a total of 4 million mt this year, according to advisory firm Lansdowne Moritz.

The company sees total global LNG bunker demand reaching about 4 million mt in 2025, up by 53.8% from the 2.6 million mt seen in 2024, it said in a report on Tuesday.

The strongest growth is coming from Asia, according to the report, with this region's share of global demand climbing to 47% in the first three quarters of 2025, up from 45% from 2024 as a whole.

"On first glance, it is perhaps surprising to see that Asia increased its share of global LNG bunkering," the company said.

"This growth in market share comes against the backdrop of FuelEU Maritime incentives (which should increase LNG bunker volumes in Europe, all else equal), a bigger European LBV fleet (23 vs 13), and LNG trading at a ~$0.7/MMBtu discount on average in Europe.

"LNG bunker demand growth in China has been particularly strong in 2025."

The Port of Rotterdam saw a total of 701,045 m3 of conventional LNG bunker sales in the first three quarters of 2025, up by 3.4% from the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile Singapore saw a total of 401,200 mt of LNG bunker sales in the first three quarters, up by 18.8% on the year.