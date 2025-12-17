Odfjell Secures B24 Biofuel Offtake for Brazil-Europe Shipping Corridor

Bow Leopard, one of the green corridor chemical tankers. Image Credit: Odfjell

Norway’s shipping firm Odfjell has secured a B24 biofuel offtake deal in Rio Grande to supply its tankers operating on its biofuel-based green shipping corridor between Brazil and Europe.

The offtake deal will ensure long-term availability of the marine biofuel blend to power the ships, Odfjell said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The B24 biofuel blend is composed of 24% biofuel derived from waste-based feedstock and 76% VLSFO.

Odfjell stated that its chemical tankers are now sailing the 5,000-nautical-mile corridor with significantly lower emissions. The corridor is expected to serve 12-15 voyages per year, with each round voyage lasting approximately 40 days.

The company is also collaborating with the Ports of Antwerp-Bruges, Rotterdam, and Rio Grande to advance the shipping corridor through increased efficiency and optimised port-stay processes.

Biofuel blends such as B24 are increasingly seen as a practical way to reduce emissions from current shipping fleets, though they are not expected to deliver full decarbonisation. Cutting shipping emissions more deeply will likely require a transition towards alternative fuels, such as methanol and ammonia, over the longer term.