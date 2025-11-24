Fire Reported on Container Ship at Port of Los Angeles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A fire was reported below deck on the 9,100 TEU Post Panamax boxship ONE Henry Hudson on Friday evening. Image Credit: Los Angeles Fire Department

Fire broke out on a container ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles over the weekend.

A fire was reported below deck on the 9,100 TEU Post Panamax boxship ONE Henry Hudson on Friday evening, and a mid-ship explosion caused onboard lights and cranes to lose power, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the ship was undocked and escorted away from the port early on Saturday morning to be anchored about a mile offshore.

A shelter-in-place order for residents in the San Pedro and Wilmington areas was lifted on Saturday.