Christiania Energy Hires Senior Technical Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mads Nordlund has joined Christiania Energy as senior technical supplier in Dubai as of this month. Image Credit: Christiania Energy

Odense-based marine fuels and lubricant firm Christiania Energy has hired a senior technical manager in Dubai.

Mads Nordlund has joined Christiania Energy as senior technical supplier in Dubai as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Nordlund was previously a senior sales engineer and key account manager at Alfa Laval from January to November of this year.

He had earlier worked for Orsted from 2022 to 2025, for DFDS from January to October 2022 and for MAN Energy Solutions from 2021 to 2022.

"With an extensive technical background, having previously served as a Chief Engineer, and with in-depth experience in the shipping industry through roles at Ørsted, DFDS and most recently Alfa Laval, Mads brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team," the company said.