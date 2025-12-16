Norway's MPCC Orders Six Alt-Fuel Ready Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first 3,700 TEU container ship will be delivered in 2028 and chartered to an unnamed container line. Image Credit: MPCC

Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has placed orders for six alternative-fuel ready container ships with China's Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering.

First of these 3,700 TEU capacity container ships will be delivered in the second half of 2028, MPCC said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Upon delivery, these ships will be chartered to an unnamed container line for a 10-year period.

“The vessels are prepared for alternative fuels and advanced emissions-reduction technologies, providing a design that can adapt to tightening environmental rules over the lifetime of the ships,” MPCC said.

The newbuild contract is worth $292.5 million, with the charter deal is expected to generate about $479 million in revenue for MPCC.

Separately, MPCC said it has established a joint venture with Uthalden AS. The JV will own two 4,500 TEU newbuild container ships that are currently owned by MPCC and will also be chartered to an unnamed container line.