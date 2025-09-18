Pacific International Lines Marks Ghana's First LNG-Fuelled Boxship Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8,200 TEU ship will serve the Asia-West Africa route. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore-based shipping firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) has launched an LNG dual-fuel container ship in Ghana, marking a first-of-its-kind launch in the country.

The 8,200 TEU ship was officially named Kota Odyssey at a ceremony in Ghana, PIL said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Kota Odyssey will be deployed on PIL’s South West Africa Service (SWS), a direct weekly service linking Asia and West Africa via China, Singapore, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

“Naming this vessel in Ghana reflects our deep-rooted presence and growing investment in the country," Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said.

“Ghana plays a vital role in our network, not only as a key gateway into West Africa but also as a strategic hub for regional connectivity and inland transport.”

The ship fitted with dual-fuel engines can run on LNG or conventional marine fuels.

PIL took delivery of its sixth LNG-fuelled container ship in June.