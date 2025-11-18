Gasum Starts Publishing Daily FuelEU Maritime Pooling Price

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowners face their first FuelEU deadline on January 31, when reports for the 2025 period must be submitted. Image Credit: Gasum

Nordic energy company Gasum is now publishing a daily price for its FuelEU Maritime pooling compliance units on its website.

The figure shows Gasum's actual selling price per tonne of CO2 for deals of 500 tCO2 and above, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Gasum's FuelEU Maritime pooling price for Tuesday was EU 225 per t/CO2e, based on a minimum purchase of 500 mt.

FuelEU came into effect on January 1 and applies to all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports. The initial target to reduce GHG intensity compared to the 2020 baseline has been set at a modest 2% for 2025, which will be tripled to 6% by 2030 and to 80% by 2050.

The first FuelEU report must be submitted to a verifier by January 31, 2026, covering all data from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

Gasum has been powering its LNG bunker fleet with bio-LNG to use the overcompliance from its fleet with FuelEU Maritime carbon intensity requirements to add surplus to its pool.

The pooling mechanism under FuelEU Maritime allows shipping companies to comply with the regulation by selling their surplus carbon reduction to others.

"For us pooling is about trust and pricing transparency is key in increasing the trust we know our customers have in us," Jacob Granqvist, VP of Gasum Maritime, said.