Singapore's PIL Expands LNG-Fuelled Boxship Fleet to Six

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PIL was among the first Asian container lines to invest in dual-fuel ships in 2022. Image Credit: PIL

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has taken delivery of its sixth dual-fuel LNG container ship, Kota Ocean.

The 8,200 TEU capacity vessel was officially named at a ceremony held at Singapore's PSA terminal, PIL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The event, held in conjunction with Singapore's 60th anniversary of nation-building, underscores PIL's commitment to sustainability, efficiency and innovation in the maritime industry," the company said.

Kota Ocean will be deployed on PIL's Asia-Africa service, linking ports from China and Singapore to key West African destinations including Ghana, Togo, Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire.

The new vessel is expected to further strengthen trade ties between Asia and Africa.

PIL was the first Asian container line to invest in dual-fuel ships in 2022, placing an order for 18 vessels.

With six now delivered, the remaining 12 are scheduled for delivery over the coming years.

Several container lines have ordered dual-fuel LNG ships. Currently, the LNG fuelled-fleet is made up of 736 ships with another 563 ships expected to join the fleet in 2028, according to DNV. A majority of these ships are from container segment.