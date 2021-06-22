Curoil Hires Fuel Oil Trader in Curaçao

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Curacao. File Image / Pixabay

Caribbean fuel oil trader Curoil has hired a fuel oil trader for its office in Curaçao.

Syrlene Norato has joined the company as fuel trader as of this month, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Norato was previously a quality and safety assurance manager for Curaçao International Airport, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Syrlene has held key marketing and sales positions, both abroad and locally," the company said in the statement.

"With her commercial background and positive energy, we are confident that she makes a perfect fit as our new Fuel Trader."

Contact details for Norato are as follows:

Tel: (599-9) 432-0514

Cel: (599-9) 525-0555

Email: snorato@curoil.com