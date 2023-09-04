US: Oil Trader Charged in Corruption Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DoJ: charges. File Image / Pixabay.

An oil and gas trader based in Connecticut, USA has been charged for his alleged role in a bribery scheme designed to win busines for Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Owner of Petro Trade Services, Gary Oztemel, was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to the US Department of Justice Reuters reports.

Oztemel's brother, Glenn Oztemel, and Eduardo Innecco were indicted on similar charges earlier this year.

The latest charges form part of the long-running Carwash investigation into corrupt practices linked to the Brazilian oil giant.

In 2020, trading house Vitol paid out over $100 million to resolve a case related to the investigation.