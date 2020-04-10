Tacoma Gets Funding for Shore Power Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore Power at Port Metro Vancouver. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) has received a grant of $1M to help fund a shore power installation at the Husky Terminal in Tacoma.

The move is part of a wider programme to install shore power at NWSA terminals covering both the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, World Cargo News reports.

The move is part of effects being made In conjunction with the neighbouring Port Metro Vancouver in Canada to collectively cut GHG emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

Shore power has long been seen as a way to reduce port-based emissions as it allows vessels to switch off their engines while at berth and be powered instead by electricity drawn from a local power grid.

The vessel's at-berth emissions footprint is then predominantly a function of how that electricity is generated.