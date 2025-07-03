Bunker Holding to Appoint First Director of Sales and Operational Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vestergaard previously worked for subsidiary Dan-Bunkering since August 2013. Image Credit: Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard / LinkedIn

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding is set to appoint its first director of sales and operational development.

Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard will take on the role of director of sales and operational development at Bunker Holding as of November 1, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Vestergaard previously worked for subsidiary Dan-Bunkering since August 2013, serving most recently as chief commercial officer since September 2021.

"Mikkel brings deep operational knowledge and a strong commercial track record to the role," the company said.

"As the new director, he will lead a newly established department focused on four key areas: business intelligence, performance development, business development and marketing.

"With a clear focus on turning data into insight, insight into action, and action into sustainable commercial growth, the department will support our global teams in sharpening our go-to-market strategies, strengthening customer relationships, and driving performance across segments."