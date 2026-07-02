STAX Secures $150 Million for Ship Emissions Capture Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US-based STAX Engineering has secured a $150 million financing commitment from Bain Capital to expand its emission capture technology for shipping.

The funding will support contracted fleet builds through 2027 and strengthen STAX's deployment of barge-based emissions capture systems at ports across California, the firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

The investment comes ahead of California's January 1, 2027, tanker emissions compliance deadline under the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) At-Berth Regulation

STAX Engineering's system captures a ship's exhaust emissions by extending a flexible arm from a barge or a land-based platform and connecting it to the ship's exhaust funnel.

The exhaust emissions are then directed through STAX's filtration system, which removes up to 99% of particulate matter and 95% of nitrogen oxides emissions before releasing the filtered air back into the atmosphere.

STAX also signed an agreement with IMTT to provide emissions capture services at its Richmond terminal, adding to a recently announced deal with TransMontaigne covering its Richmond and Martinez facilities.

The company said the agreements are expected to support more than 6,400 at-berth service hours through 2031.