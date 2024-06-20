Monjasa Appoints Senior Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Henriksen has worked for the firm since July 2019. Image Credit: Jeppe Henriksen / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a senior trader in Panama.

Jeppe Henriksen has been appointed to the role of senior trader in Panama for Monjasa as of this month, he said on Thursday.

Henriksen has worked for the firm since July 2019, serving previously as a trader in Panama and before that a bunker operator in Fredericia.

Monjasa has a staff of 59 employees in Panama, according to the company's website.

The firm's sales in the Americas climbed by 250,000 mt to 2.9 million mt last year, and Balboa was the company's largest sales location in the world in 2023.