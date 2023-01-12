US Strategy Sees Onboard Carbon Capture as 'Promising Technology' for Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US government released its 'US National Blueprint for Transport Decarbonization' this week. File Image / Pixabay

The US government has expressed a degree of support for onboard carbon capture technology in its strategy for decarbonising transport.

The US government released its 'US National Blueprint for Transport Decarbonization' this week. In a section on decarbonising shipping, the document cites onboard carbon capture systems among 'promising fuels and technologies' for the industry.

"Post-combustion exhaust treatment measures can limit emissions of criteria pollutants, and CO2 capture can potentially capture some or all CO2 emissions; however, there are challenges with capture technologies, onboard storage, and portside supply chain logistics that must be resolved," the document's authors wrote.

Onboard carbon capture systems remove a percentage of carbon emissions from vessels' exhausts, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without switching fuels. The technology is gaining in popularity in the shipping industry, but will not be suitable for all segments because of the space requirements on board ships for the captured carbon.