President Trump Threatens Panama Canal Over Tolls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

"We're being ripped off at the Panama Canal like we're being ripped off everywhere else," President Trump was cited as saying at an event in Arizona on Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

Incoming US President Donald Trump has threatened the Panama Canal over the tolls its authorities charge the shipping industry to use the key chokepoint.

Trump threatened to reassert US control over the waterway at an event in Arizona on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported.

"Has anyone ever heard of the Panama Canal?" Trump was cited as saying at Turning Point's AmericaFest event.

"Because we're being ripped off at the Panama Canal like we're being ripped off everywhere else.

"It was given to Panama and the people of Panama, but it has provisions.

"If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, quickly and without question."